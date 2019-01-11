Dakota Dunes
Kay Harold Harris, 81, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at his home after a short illness.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. Private burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery, Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kay was born on Sept. 19, 1937, to H.K. and Thelma (Roby) Harris, in Homer. Kay grew up in Homer and graduated from the South Sioux City High School in 1954 at the age of 16. He attended the University of Nebraska, where he met his future wife, Sandy Enyeart.
Sandy and Kay were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 1958. Kay graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1959.
Kay farmed in Dakota City for many years. He was a stock broker for Lambert and Sons, and then began a career with Hirschbach Motor Lines. Kay worked for Hirschbach Motor Lines for more than 25 years and retired as president of the company.
Kay was an avid golfer and if he was not on the golf course, he could be found watching his favorite team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Kay is survived by his wife, Sandy of Dakota Dunes; three daughters, Kyle Harris of Minnetonka, Minn., Stacey (Bob) Graiziger of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Alicia (Tom) Codute of Orono, Minn.; his sister, Karmen Jacobsen of Boise, Idaho; four grandchildren, Bobby Graiziger, Kaylyn Graiziger, Patrick Codute, and Colton Codute; two nephews, Paul and David Jacobsen; and his buddy, Agnus.
Kay was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnels 2 Towers.