Jefferson, S.D.

Kaye H. Mulder, 86, of Jefferson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Riverside Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Tim Squier officiating. Burial will be in Oldham City Cemetery, Oldham, S.D. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kaye, the daughter of Carl and Calla (Petersen) Bjordahl, was born on July 27, 1933, in Willmar, Minn. Kaye's parents moved from Willmar to Oldham and when she was 11, they moved to Erwin, S.D.

On June 19, 1951, Kaye was united in marriage to William "Bill" O. Mulder in Pipestone, Minn. This union was blessed with five children. After their marriage, Kaye and Bill moved to Sioux City and in 1962 they moved to Jefferson. She was a homemaker and worked as a cashier at different businesses in the Jefferson area. Bill passed away on Nov. 2, 2000.