Keaton F. Chicoine

Keaton was one of a kind from the start. He was an incredibly easy baby, a hilarious story telling little boy, and an argumentative teenager, with tardiness to school and getting homework turned in on time being the biggest sources of opposing views. He was an exceptional brother and had a very special bond with his sister, Reese. He loved her and fussed over her like a mother hen sometimes, and wrestled WWE style with her and treated her like a brother at other times. He was so good to his baby brother, Tri, and called himself the baby whisperer because he had a special way to calm him down, and was so patient.

He was kind and gentle, with wisdom beyond his years. He was an old soul, and so many would describe him that way as well. He participated in sports throughout his childhood, deciding in high school that those things were never really that important to him. He loved music, loved making people laugh, and he had such a magnetic personality and a huge heart. He prided himself on helping guide his friends through difficult times or decisions. He spoke out and stood up for those he didn't feel had a voice or were wronged, and even though he got in trouble for it a few times, he felt it was worth it, and that made his family so proud.