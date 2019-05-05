Sioux City
Keegan R. Ingram, 22, of Sioux City, passed away May 2, 2019, in Sioux City.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Visitation will begin 5 p.m. Monday, with the family present at 6 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Keegan was born Oct. 15, 1996 in Sioux City, the son of Neil and Pamela (Varvais) Ingram. He attended North High School until his senior year, then graduated from East High School in Sioux City. He worked with Brandon Willson repossessing cars.
Keegan had a great love for his dog, Avi, and his niece and nephews. Keegan was very close to his brother and sister. He enjoyed spending time target practicing and hunting with his godfather, Karl George, a very prominent, important person in his life. He was very mechanically inclined, enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time with his friends, working on his cars, and going to car shows. He was a Subaru enthusiast and was a member of the Iowa Subaru Club. He had many close friends and could talk to anyone.
Survivors include his mother, Pamela (Varvais) Ingram; his father, Neil (Tami) Ingram; sister, Whitney Ingram (Gaylon Parker) and sons, Chase and Brody; brother, Ryne Ingram and children, Kayden, Mason, Kaylie, and Braxton; maternal grandmother, Sharon Varvais; paternal grandparents, Charmaine and Richard Ingram; and his godfather, Karl George.
Keegan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Varvais; and great-grandmother, Hilda O’Connell.
Memorials will be donated to West High’s Industrial Arts Program.