Kegan T. Collins

Kingsley, Iowa

Kegan T. Collins, 21 of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

A private family funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. Burial will be at a later date. Public visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with family present, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation. Online condolences can be sent to rohdefh.com.

Kegan Tyler Collins was born Jan. 15, 1999, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Justin A. Collins and Tiffany M. Collins. Kegan was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.

He graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 2017. Following that, he attended Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg, Iowa, graduating in 2019 with an Associate's Degree in Small Engines. Kegan was currently working for Richardson Excavating/Farming.

Survivors include his father, Justin Collins (Lisa Schuknecht) of Kingsley; mother, Tiffany Collins of Kingsley; siblings, Andie Rae, Ava and Landen Collins, all of Kingsley; grandparents, Frank and Kathy Collins of Kingsley; grandmother, Kathy Kindig of Kingsley; aunts and uncles, Jamie and Chris Johnson of Marcus, Iowa, and Jason and Becky Collins of Kingsley; great-grandfather, Bill Collins of Kingsley; great-grandparents, Keith and Marilyn Richardson of Kingsley; many cousins and great-aunts and uncles.