Keith A. Miller

Cottonwood, Ariz., formerly Anthon, Iowa

Keith A. Miller, 72, Cottonwood, formerly of Anthon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Cottonwood.

Keith was born on Jan. 23, 1948, in Spirit Lake, Iowa, to Carlton “Buzz” and Patricia (Wright) Miller. Keith grew up in Milford, Iowa. He graduated from Milford High School in 1966. After high school, he graduated from chef school in Ottumwa, Iowa and worked for the New Inn in Okoboji.

He went on to manage various college food service programs, including Westmar College, Northwestern College and Chadron State College. He then became the owner /operator of the Maple Motel & Restaurant in Mapleton, Iowa for 11 years. Most recently, Keith was the proud owner of the Fireside Steakhouse in Anthon, famous for delicious steaks and prime rib for more than 20 years, before retiring in 2019.

His strong faith and trust in the Lord gave him an abundant sense of peace. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to all.

Keith is survived by his daughter, Tennille (Matt) Nowak; his grandchildren, Ryland, Dylan, and Gracie of De Pere, Wis.; his sister, Connie (Ray) Sowinski of Goodyear, Ariz.; and his nephews, Shawn, Lane, and Nathan Huston.