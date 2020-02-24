Keith A. Murkins

For many years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He had an intense interest in all types of cars. He owned many spotless automobiles over the years. Car shows, swap meets, and auctions were things he enjoyed. His family was the light of his life. He and Linda Sargent were united in marriage on April 23, 1971, in Elk Point, S.D. They would have celebrated 49 years of marriage this spring. They raised two wonderful children, Brad and Kristi. Also loving his attention are his grandchildren, Kelsey, Brecken, Annie, Ady and Tommy. He has left them all with warm and precious memories.