Keith A. Murkins, 69, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Keith was born on June 17, 1950, in Sioux City, to Milton and June (Lupke) Murkins. He graduated from East High School in 1969. He was employed as a unit operator at Port Neal Station, MidAmerican Energy for 42 years, retiring in 2013.
For many years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He had an intense interest in all types of cars. He owned many spotless automobiles over the years. Car shows, swap meets, and auctions were things he enjoyed. His family was the light of his life. He and Linda Sargent were united in marriage on April 23, 1971, in Elk Point, S.D. They would have celebrated 49 years of marriage this spring. They raised two wonderful children, Brad and Kristi. Also loving his attention are his grandchildren, Kelsey, Brecken, Annie, Ady and Tommy. He has left them all with warm and precious memories.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Brad (Christy) of St. Michael, Minn.; and daughter, Kristi of Sioux City; grandchildren, Kelsey, Brecken, Annie, Ady and Tommy; brothers, Terry (Barbara) and Derek (Kelly); mother-in-law, Ava Sargent; and sister-in-law, Mary Murkins. His special canine friend, Lucy will miss him very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Randy; and father-in-law, Robert Sargent.