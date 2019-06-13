Merrill, Iowa
Keith Branum, 88, of Merrill, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Merrill First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, with military rites provide by the American Legion Oleson-Halweg Post 125 of Merrill. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Keith LeRoy Branum was born on Feb. 6, 1931, to Orlie and Emma (Haverkamp) Branum, in Sergeant Bluff. Their family moved to Merrill while Keith was in junior high school. Keith graduated from Merrill Public High School in 1949. He worked various jobs in Sioux City before he joined the U.S. Marine Corps on Feb. 16, 1951. Keith served overseas in Korea during the Korean Conflict and was awarded several medals during his service including the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Expert Rifleman. Keith was honorably discharged on Feb. 16, 1954 at Camp Pendleton, Calif.
Keith was united in marriage to Adrienne Schindel on July 6, 1957 and they made their home in Sioux City for two years before moving to Merrill. After returning from the service, he joined his father, Orlie, in owning and operating a service station in Merrill. Orlie and Keith then built a new Phillips 66 service station on Highway 75 in Merrill, Branum Oil Co., and Keith later took over and grew the business tremendously over the next 46 years. Keith knew the value of a strong work ethic and took great pride in his business. The gas station was a bit of a gathering place for locals from around the area and kids from town would stop in for a free tootsie roll or piece of bubble gum.
Keith enjoyed watching westerns, reading about history, going to sprint car races, fishing, and pheasant hunting. He not only took great pride in his shop, but also in keeping his house and yard very tidy and manicured. When their children were young, their family took many trips out west to the Black Hills, Yellowstone National Park, and Colorado. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Keith had a great sense of humor and was friendly to everyone. He also had a dear companion, his dog, Hobo, who he took on many truck rides with and walks around town.
Keith was a longtime member of Merrill First United Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion Olson-Halweg Post 125.
Keith is survived by his wife, Adrienne; children, Ann (Brian) Porterfield of Sioux City, Julie (Mike) Morin of Sioux City, Matthew (Tammy) Branum of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Mark (Rachelle) Branum of Decorah, Iowa; seven grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; five great-stepgrandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Schindel of Sioux City; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Earl and Grace (Bristow) Schindel; brother, Loren (Laura) Branum; daughter-in-law, Cindy Branum; and siblings-in-law, Willard Schindel, Beverly (Jim) Fyock, and Shirley Schindel.