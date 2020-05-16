× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Keith Chamberlain

Winnebago, Neb.

Keith Chamberlain (Ma Giksuc ga), 72, of Winnebago, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Wake and visitation services will be held at his residence in Winnebago. Graveside services will be today at Winnebago Cemetery, with Mr. Isaac Smith of Winnebago in charge.

Keith was born April 29, 1948, in Winnebago, to Alvin and Christine (Snow) Chamberlain. He lived most of his life in Winnebago. Keith was married once and raised four children, Joshua, Brian, Loylee and Sharon.

He was a proud member of the Winnebago Tribe's Buffalo Clan. He was a long-time staff member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Keith served well over 30 years in various capacities; most notably, Personnel (HR) Director, DPO for the Tribe, State of Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs member, and was Chairman of the Winnebago Gaming Commission. He was also very active in local government serving many years and terms with the Winnebago Village Board, including Mayor many times, and was also greatly involved with the Winnebago Volunteer Fire Department, retiring as Chief. Keith served on numerous other boards and committees in and around the Winnebago area as well.