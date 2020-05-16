Keith Chamberlain
Winnebago, Neb.
Keith Chamberlain (Ma Giksuc ga), 72, of Winnebago, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Wake and visitation services will be held at his residence in Winnebago. Graveside services will be today at Winnebago Cemetery, with Mr. Isaac Smith of Winnebago in charge.
Keith was born April 29, 1948, in Winnebago, to Alvin and Christine (Snow) Chamberlain. He lived most of his life in Winnebago. Keith was married once and raised four children, Joshua, Brian, Loylee and Sharon.
He was a proud member of the Winnebago Tribe's Buffalo Clan. He was a long-time staff member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Keith served well over 30 years in various capacities; most notably, Personnel (HR) Director, DPO for the Tribe, State of Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs member, and was Chairman of the Winnebago Gaming Commission. He was also very active in local government serving many years and terms with the Winnebago Village Board, including Mayor many times, and was also greatly involved with the Winnebago Volunteer Fire Department, retiring as Chief. Keith served on numerous other boards and committees in and around the Winnebago area as well.
Keith was a mechanic at heart and greatly enjoyed cars and machinery. He also enjoyed camping, yard work, movies, food and social events of all kinds, especially the annual Winnebago Pow-wow, when his family would gather during that celebration. He loved to travel by car and could be found at car shows, auctions, carnivals and nature areas, but he always loved coming home.
Most importantly, Keith enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his nieces and nephews and grandchildren. They will all miss their 'choka.'
Survivors include his children, Joshua and Mona (Zuffante) Chamberlain, Brian and Sharon (Redhorn) Chamberlain, Loylee Chamberlain and Sharon Chamberlain; sisters, Judi (Benny) Bridge, Annelle Vileta, Lisa Chamberlain and Ravae Chamberlain; brothers, Alan (Patsy) Chamberlain, Kevin (Beverly) Chamberlain and Harlan Chamberlain; a great many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also his dog, 'Bob.'
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Christine; and a grandson, Andrew.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.