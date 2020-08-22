Keith D. Andersen
Sioux City
Keith D. Andersen, 62, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Keith Duane Andersen, the son of Donald D. and Theresa (Walther) Andersen, was born on Oct. 19, 1957, in Sioux City. He graduated from East High School in 1976. Keith went to work for the City of Sioux City as seasonal help.
In 1983, Keith was united in marriage with Julie Bates at St. James Methodist Church. Keith continued to work for the city, now on a full-time basis. He was in the street division, and handled street sweeping and plowing snow. Keith retired in 2013.
Keith enjoyed building model ships, including the Titanic. He was a collector of many things and greatly enjoyed cars, especially Mustangs.
Keith is survived by the mother of his children, Julie Young of Merrill, Iowa; his children, Nicole (Brad) Cook of Bangor, Maine, Amy (John) Sierra of Sioux City, Amber Andersen of Sioux Falls, S.D., Alissa Andersen of Sioux City, and Donald (fiance, Shyanne Stokely) Andersen of Jefferson, S.D.; grandchildren, Johnny and Marissa Sierra, Trey Andersen, Aaliyah Thomas, Adrian and Brayden Cota, and Ryker Andersen; brothers, Charles (Jo) Andersen and Ronald (Patty) Andersen, all of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Jesse Espinoza; his uncle, Sunny; and his dog, Mel.
