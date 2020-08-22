× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keith D. Andersen

Sioux City

Keith D. Andersen, 62, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Keith Duane Andersen, the son of Donald D. and Theresa (Walther) Andersen, was born on Oct. 19, 1957, in Sioux City. He graduated from East High School in 1976. Keith went to work for the City of Sioux City as seasonal help.

In 1983, Keith was united in marriage with Julie Bates at St. James Methodist Church. Keith continued to work for the city, now on a full-time basis. He was in the street division, and handled street sweeping and plowing snow. Keith retired in 2013.

Keith enjoyed building model ships, including the Titanic. He was a collector of many things and greatly enjoyed cars, especially Mustangs.