Keith Kilker
Le Mars, Iowa
Keith Kilker, 49, of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will start at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Keith Alan Kilker was born on May 29, 1971, in Le Mars, the son of Edward and Mae (Lundquist) Kilker. He attended school in Le Mars, graduating from Le Mars Community High School in 1989. During high school, Keith worked at the Fareway Grocery Store. He later worked at Wells Dairy. On April 27, 1990, Keith was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. After a long rehabilitation and many surgeries, Keith was able to return to work and started a longtime career with Hy-Vee Grocery Store.
In his spare time, he enjoyed working on, and restoring, John Deere tractors. He also owned a 1973 Monte Carlo and attended car shows in the area with the Tri-State Cruisers. Keith also enjoyed attending auctions, spending time with his family and friends, his cat, Boote, and watching Iowa Hawkeye games on TV. In December 2018, Keith was diagnosed with colon cancer. His battle with cancer led to several complications that he fought until his death.
He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Mae Kilker of Le Mars; brothers and sisters and their spouses, Mitzi Cascketta of Phoenix, Ariz., Marilyn and Dave Palmer of Le Mars, Kevin and Michele Kilker of Mesa, Ariz., and Shelly and Steve Eppling of Le Mars; nieces and nephews, Heidi Urbanski, Paula (Josh) Baker, Brett (Chelsea) Cascketta, Bryan Cascketta, Kelli (special friend, Jeff Davis) Palmer, Kim (Patrick) Burke, Lori (Luke) Bodeen, Kevin (Jessica) Kilker, Kyle Kilker, Craig (fiancee, Angela) Martfeld and Megan (Corey) Arens; numerous grandnieces and nephews; and a great-grandniece.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Edward on Feb. 26, 2013; brother-in-law, Mike Cascketta; and his niece, Kassandra Kilker.
