× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keith Kilker

Le Mars, Iowa

Keith Kilker, 49, of Le Mars, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will start at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Keith Alan Kilker was born on May 29, 1971, in Le Mars, the son of Edward and Mae (Lundquist) Kilker. He attended school in Le Mars, graduating from Le Mars Community High School in 1989. During high school, Keith worked at the Fareway Grocery Store. He later worked at Wells Dairy. On April 27, 1990, Keith was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. After a long rehabilitation and many surgeries, Keith was able to return to work and started a longtime career with Hy-Vee Grocery Store.