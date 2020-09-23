× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keith McCuddin

Sioux City

Ronald “Keith” McCuddin, 89, of Sioux City, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, with his family by his side.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. today at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter and Rev. Laurice Streyffeler officiating. Masonic services will be given by Triangle Lodge, and military honors will be held at the church by the U.S. Naval Reserve. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Keith was born on June 21, 1931, to Kent and Grace (Bladt) McCuddin. He was the older brother to Gary and Mick. He went to school in Leeds. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years and the reserves for four years.

On Sept. 8, 1962, he married the love of his life, Elaine Ewoldt. They had two boys, Russ and Clint. In 1969, he started at Missouri Valley Steel learning on the job to be a structural draftsman. He drafted the plans for the Theo's building, helped on the project for the skywalk system in downtown Sioux City, and helped with the HoChunk building.