Keith N. Rector

South Sioux City

Keith N. Rector, 91, of South Sioux City passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Salem Lutheran Church with Pastor Sandra Braasch officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. The burial with Military Honors will be at Omaha Valley Cemetery in Homer, Neb. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Keith was born Dec. 5, 1931, in Roscoe, Mo., to Orville and Magnolia (Underwood) Rector. He attended grade school and high school in Collins, Mo. Keith served in the Korean Conflict from 1952-1953. He married Anita (Jacobsen) on Nov. 26, 1953, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Homer. To this union three sons and a daughter were born: Steven, Rick, Jeff, and Suzie. They made their home in South Sioux City where they have resided for 63 years.

Keith was employed at Shrader Produce for 25 years. After George Shrader retired, he purchased the business, and it became Rector Produce and Hatchery. After selling the business, he was employed at Robertson Implement, managing the feed department. He delivered feed to many farmers until he retired in 2012 at the age of 80. He enjoyed his work and built lasting friendships with his customers.

Keith was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City, Nebraska. He was involved in Rotary and Masonic organizations. Keith also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and fishing with his friend, Vern. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Keith is survived by his wife of 69 years Anita; daughter-in-law Jay of Portland, Ore.; sons Rick (Tracy) of Kenai, Alaska, and Jeff (Judy) of South Sioux City; daughter Suzie (John) Nelson of Dakota City; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother Rolly (LaDonna) of South Sioux City; sister Orvilla Wade of Missouri; special sister-in-law Majorie Thomas of Blue Springs, Mo., and her children Brett (Renee) Randol of Blue Springs, Janet (Allen) Springer of Plattsmouth, Neb., and Beth (Chris) Bix of Lee's Summit, Mo., and their families; and special friends Vern and Marge Hartung and Carol Marmo.

Keith was preceded in death by his oldest son Steven; parents; siblings Orville, Mildred, James, Lee, Raymond, William, Frances, and Betty June.

Donations in Keith's memory can be made to Salem Lutheran Church in Dakota City; or Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.