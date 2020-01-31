Laguna Woods, Calif., formerly Pender, Neb.

Keith R. Lorensen, 93, of Laguna Woods, formerly of Pender, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in Pender. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Keith was born on Oct. 8, 1926, in Pender, to Jesse and Myrle Lorensen. Keith attended Pender High School and graduated from Wentworth Military Academy. Keith joined the U.S. Navy Air Corps and flew on the PBY Catalina Seaplane. The Catalina's were ready to leave for Japan when World War II ended.

He then enrolled at the University of Nebraska, where he meet Sara Sue Alexander. They were married on Aug. 20, 1948 in Falls City, Neb. They settled in Pender and had four children, Karen, Retta, Mark and Lynn.

Keith and his dad bought Heyne Lumber in 1950 and started Lorensen Lumber and Grain. Several years later, they added ready mix concrete to the operation. Keith and Susie spent winters in southern California until 2015 when they stayed there full time. They loved to golf and Keith loved to shoot craps in Las Vegas.