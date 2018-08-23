Sioux City
Kelly Anne Jerdee, 60, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, surrounded by her family, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
On May 1, 1958, proud parents, Sonny and Sharon (Moore) Lammers, announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Kelly Anne. Kelly was born and raised in Sioux City and graduated from West High in 1976.
On June 5, 1976, she married Doug Treglia. To this union they had four daughters. In 1991, she married Tracy Jerdee and together they enjoyed traveling. To this union they welcomed twin boys. Next to her family, Kelly's passion was her job. She was employed for more than 25 years with Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants.
She was active in the school PTA, the local Siouxland Medical Managers Group, and the Association of Otolaryngology Administrators. She mentored and coached girls softball and boys baseball for 14 years. Kelly's favorite moments included being a proud mom and member of the Jerdee Racing Team, snuggling on Sundays with Eddie, taking her daughters on shopping sprees, rocking the grandchildren, and what she loved “Moore” were the women-only Las Vegas and Florida vacations. Kelly also enjoyed spending time with her family, wearing her flip flops, and laying by the pool with a margarita. Kelly was an avid Chicago Cubs fan for 35 years and also loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Bears.
Kelly's legacy will live on through her children, Angel, Andi and her husband, Shawn, Bubba (Alexandrea) and her husband, Quan, Gumby (Alisha) and her husband, Jamie, and Louie; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Cori, Bohde, Zach, Dain, Trent, Drayden, Kylen, Evan, Charlie, Lia, Emmett, and Fiona; sister, DeeDee; and brother, Lanny.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry; son, Eddie; maternal and paternal grandparents; and baby niece, Jillian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.