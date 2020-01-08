Kelly Johnson-Ode
View Comments

Kelly Johnson-Ode

{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly Johnson-Ode

Kelly Johnson-Ode

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Kelly Johnson-Ode, 54, of Sioux Falls, a loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Barnett -Lewis Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family will be 5 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.

Kelly was born on Nov. 17, 1965 in Sioux Falls. Flowers or cards may be sent to 2201 Bryan St. Sioux City, IA, 51109.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Johnson-Ode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News