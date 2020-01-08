Sioux Falls, S.D.
Kelly Johnson-Ode, 54, of Sioux Falls, a loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Barnett -Lewis Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family will be 5 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Kelly was born on Nov. 17, 1965 in Sioux Falls. Flowers or cards may be sent to 2201 Bryan St. Sioux City, IA, 51109.
