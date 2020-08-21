× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth A. Bowman

South Sioux City

Kenneth Allen Bowman, 66, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, after a short illness.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Michael Ring officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kenneth was born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Sioux City, the son of Earl and Liberty (Halstead) Bowman.

He was united in marriage on March 6, 1985, to Lois Beckwith in Elk Point, S.D. Together they had one daughter, Tina. Kenneth worked at Siouxland Concrete, starting in 1996, and worked until he retired in September 2012.

He loved fishing, camping, going to the races, and spending as much time as he could with all of his family, especially his three granddaughters the three P's. Kenneth was an amazing grandfather and treated all children like they were his own grandchildren.