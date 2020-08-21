Kenneth A. Bowman
South Sioux City
Kenneth Allen Bowman, 66, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, after a short illness.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Michael Ring officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kenneth was born on Oct. 26, 1953, in Sioux City, the son of Earl and Liberty (Halstead) Bowman.
He was united in marriage on March 6, 1985, to Lois Beckwith in Elk Point, S.D. Together they had one daughter, Tina. Kenneth worked at Siouxland Concrete, starting in 1996, and worked until he retired in September 2012.
He loved fishing, camping, going to the races, and spending as much time as he could with all of his family, especially his three granddaughters the three P's. Kenneth was an amazing grandfather and treated all children like they were his own grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Bowman of South Sioux City; children, Tina Bowman (Kenny Bruggeman) of Allen, Neb., Bridgetta (Tony) Carsel and Curt Bowman of Lamar, Mo.; grandchildren, Payton, Payzlee, and Paydence DeRochie, Braelynn Bowman, Jeff and Austin Carsel, and Kaleb and James Bruggeman; brothers and sisters, Dina Johns, Earl (Judy) Bowman, Norma Bowman, Jim (Marilyn) Bowman, Bev (Gary) Wheeler, Joyce (Butch) Olsen, Gary (Kay) Bowman, Danny Bowman, Sandi (Mike) Lyons, Debbie Svoboda (Tim Cleveland), and Kathy (Marc) Schwiesow; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Liberty Bowman; daughter, Kimberly Tranmer; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Kate Bowman; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Ronnie Mathieson; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Johns.
