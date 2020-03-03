Kenneth Amick

Sioux City

Kenneth L. Amick, 75, of Neenah, Wis., formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. He was a kind and gentle soul, and will be remembered for his love of family.

Services will be 4 p.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Greenville, Wis. Military rites will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the church.

He graduated from Sioux City Central High School, served four years in the U.S. Navy, then earned a bachelor's degree from San Diego State University. He was a successful businessman and retired from Promo Edge (Menasha Corporation) as the national sales manager.

Ken built many things with his hands, from a home in Park Rapids to table and chairs for the grandkids and Pinewood Derby cars. He wasn't afraid to take on any project – big or small – whether it be around the house or lending a hand to anyone who needed it, especially his mother up north at the resort. His need for speed and love of cars culminated in the purchase of his red Corvette. He shared a love of fishing with his grandchildren; come rain or shine, he could be found on the golf course. It's no surprise he had three holes-in-one.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}