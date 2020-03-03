Kenneth Amick

Sioux City
Kenneth L. Amick, 75, of Neenah, Wis., formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children. He was a kind and gentle soul, and will be remembered for his love of family.
Services will be 4 p.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Greenville, Wis. Military rites will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the church.
He graduated from Sioux City Central High School, served four years in the U.S. Navy, then earned a bachelor's degree from San Diego State University. He was a successful businessman and retired from Promo Edge (Menasha Corporation) as the national sales manager.
Ken built many things with his hands, from a home in Park Rapids to table and chairs for the grandkids and Pinewood Derby cars. He wasn't afraid to take on any project – big or small – whether it be around the house or lending a hand to anyone who needed it, especially his mother up north at the resort. His need for speed and love of cars culminated in the purchase of his red Corvette. He shared a love of fishing with his grandchildren; come rain or shine, he could be found on the golf course. It's no surprise he had three holes-in-one.
Ken loved to play games, especially Samba, Cribbage, Euchre, and Spite and Malice. In his younger years he was quite the fearless daredevil who loved to snorkel, scuba dive, sail the Hobie Cat, and water ski. He was no stranger to trying new things; he truly lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years Ellen Amick of Neenah; his five children, Sean Amick (Phillip Braun) of Madison Wis., Kyrstie Amick of Madison, John (Anna) Bayer of Roswell Ga., Michelle (Pete) Forsythe of Neenah, and Laura (Geoff) Possley of Greenville; grandchildren, Tyler, Makenna, Carter, Madeline, Rowen, Florian and Brielle; his four siblings, Sharron (Dee) Hedemark, Steve (Cinda) Amick, Kathi Whiteside, Dennis (Debbie) Amick; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by Duane “Barry” Amick, Lynda Hayne Amick, Louis Amick, Vera Powell, Dr. Jeffrey Whiteside, and Marjorie Amick.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation (https://parkinsonhope.org/).
Ellen would like to thank her family, neighbors, friends and the hospice nurses from Ascension, especially Jenny and Nicole, who all cared tenderly for Ken.
May you have fair winds and following seas.