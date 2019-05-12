Sioux City
Kenneth G. Larson, 96, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 23, 2018. Rosemary (Mitchell) Larson, 94, of Sioux City, passed away on April 22, 2019. They are now together again.
Graveside services were held at the Dakota City Cemetery. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel assisted the family.
Ken was born on Nov. 22, 1921, in Homer, Neb. Rosemary Mitchell was born on July 5, 1924, in Sioux City. Ken and Rosemary married on Sept. 18, 1949, and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. The couple made South Sioux City their home. Ken worked for Curry’s Flooring, and Rosemary was a banker.
They are survived by their three daughters, Laurie, Laurene and Debbie; their grandchildren; and their great-grandchildren.