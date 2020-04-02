Kenneth C. Wilson

Sioux City

Kenneth C. Wilson, 91, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Friday, March 27, 2020, due to complications from surgery.

Private immediate family only services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, S.D., with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Private family burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Date and time of services are to be determined at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.

Ken, known to many as “KC,” was born in Redfield, S.D., on April 16, 1928, the son of Charles and Agnes (Richmond) Wilson. He graduated in 1946 from Clay Center High School in Nebraska. He served his country in the Korean War as a combat engineer in 1950. After his discharge in 1952, he resumed his education, at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

Ken was united in marriage to Ada Marie Swartz on July 23, 1955, in Grand Island, Neb. He and Marie made their home in Pierre, S.D., until Marie's death in 1995. Ken later married Alpha Jean Peterson in Pierre.