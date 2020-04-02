Kenneth C. Wilson
Sioux City
Kenneth C. Wilson, 91, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Friday, March 27, 2020, due to complications from surgery.
Private immediate family only services will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elk Point, S.D., with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Private family burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Date and time of services are to be determined at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Ken, known to many as “KC,” was born in Redfield, S.D., on April 16, 1928, the son of Charles and Agnes (Richmond) Wilson. He graduated in 1946 from Clay Center High School in Nebraska. He served his country in the Korean War as a combat engineer in 1950. After his discharge in 1952, he resumed his education, at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.
Ken was united in marriage to Ada Marie Swartz on July 23, 1955, in Grand Island, Neb. He and Marie made their home in Pierre, S.D., until Marie's death in 1995. Ken later married Alpha Jean Peterson in Pierre.
He was employed as a licensed professional engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) in Pierre from 1957 until he retired as chief bridge engineer in 1990. Ken resided at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City at the time of his death.
Ken is survived by his three children and their spouses, David (Alice) Wilson of Federal Way, Wash., Michael (Laura) Wilson of Auburn, Wash., and Mary (Brian) Davis of Elk Point; four grandchildren, Christopher (Tiffany) Wilson of Marysville, Wash., and Caitlin Davis, Cody Davis, and Calli Davis, all of Elk Point; and three great-grandchildren, Ava Porras, Kyla Wilson, and Caleb Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie; his second wife, Jean; his grandson, Derek Porras; his parents; and his two siblings.
Memorials may be directed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pierre American Legion Post 8, or Hospice of Siouxland in Sioux City.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.