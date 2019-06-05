{{featured_button_text}}

Kingsley, Iowa

72, died Monday, June 3, 2019. Celebration of life: June 7 at 3:30 p.m., Kingsley Community Center. Burial: Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa. Visitation: June 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Moville, Iowa.

the life of: Kenneth D. Hogrefe
