Kenneth Darrell Old Coyote

Formerly Sioux City

Kenneth Darrell Old Coyote, Ishkoochíia Ahnappeesh (Kills Many Enemies), passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Billings, Montana at the age of 74.

Funeral mass was held July 15, 2023, at Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin, Mont. Burial with military honors followed at Custer National Cemetery in Crow Agency, Mont. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Kenneth Darrell Old Coyote, Ishkoochíia Ahnappeesh (Kills Many Enemies), was born on Nov. 4, 1948, in Crow Agency. Kenneth was born into and became a member of the Whistling Water clan. He was Child of Whistling Water clan. Susie Takes His Gun-Childs took Kenneth's mother, Clara, as her very own and declared that Clara is now a member of my clan, the Whistling Water.

Kenneth was the eldest son of Barney Old Coyote Jr. and Clara Teboe. He graduated in Bowie, Md., and attended Montana State University. He followed in his father's footsteps and served in the U.S. Army. Ken flew seven helicopter rescue missions and was highly decorated for his service in the Vietnam War. The medals he received were the National Defense service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, two overseas bars, sharp shooter M-14, and CDSB D military justice medal. He was given the honorable name of Alaxchíi Ahush, which means "Many War Deeds" or "Plenty Coups," by Andrew Birdinground. Military life impacted him for the rest of his life.

Kenneth lived for many decades in Sioux City with his mother's people, the Ho Chunk. He spent his remaining years in the traditional homelands of the Apsáalooke surrounded by family.

His lineage is one that is rare and distinguished. On his paternal side as a descendant of Sits In the Middle of the Land, Runs Through Camp, Twines His Tail, Magpie on the Outside, Well Known Buffalo, Chief At Night, Mrs. Plenty Hawk, Many Buffalo, Sun Woman, Smart Enemy, Mountain Chief (Pikuni), Frazier, Pierre Duchene (Left Hand), Good Woman (Wife of Sits In The Middle), Young Man Afraid of His Horses (Sioux) and John Trehero. On his mother's side Ken is a descendant of the Teboe, Sun, Payer, St. Cyr, White and Ricehill families.

Ken is survived by Christa, Chúule Ahush (Sings Many Victory Songs), and Marlis; son Craig (Fannie Cliff); two daughters, Caroline (Michael) Running Wolf and Twila Mae (Albert) Old Coyote Barlow; sisters Patricia Old Coyote Bauerle, Rachel Sue Old Coyote, Jacqueline (John) Old Coyote Logan and Edwina Mae Old Coyote (Michael Charette); adopted brothers Robert Story, and Michael Sweeney; nieces and nephews Arlis (Nicole) Bauerle, Patrick (Cecelia) Bauerle, Phenocia (James) Bauerle, and Peri (Sevron O'Haire) Bauerle; and grandchildren Sarah Walters, Michael Henry Old Coyote, Carrie Mariah Old Coyote, Allen James (Hanan) Old Coyote, Saralena (Steven) Old Coyote Near, and Dale J (Kayla) Old Coyote; Taza, Clara, and Luke Barlow, Andrew, Austin and Brooke Walters; Alena Mae Old Coyote, Lilah J, Harlen Ray; Audrey Clara, Stella Mae O'Haire; Nevaeh Fern and Amiella Mae.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents Barney and Clara (Teboe) Old Coyote; and brothers Alphonse, Cary Dean, and Bernard Old Coyote III.

Ken was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather. He will be missed by family and friends, not only in Crow Country but in Sioux City and Winnebago area as well as Germany. We are a large family and if we forgot to mention you in at this time we are sorry.