Sioux City
Kenneth E. "Buck" Porter Jr., 90, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kenneth E. "Buck," the son of Kenneth E. and Louise (Cowell) Porter, was born May 13, 1928, in Sioux City. Buck grew up and attended school in Sioux City. On May 21, 1946, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served until his honorable discharge on March 12, 1948.
On Oct. 9, 1948, Kenneth "Buck" was united in marriage to Esther M. Aspleaf in South Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City, and Buck worked as a truck driver at Red Ball for many years.
Buck loved woodworking and made many fine furniture projects. Above all, family was everything to Buck.
He is survived by one stepdaughter; grandchildren and their families; and additional relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther on May 4, 2009; daughter, Karen (Mike) Moser; grandson, Kirk Moser; and one sister, Betty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Support Siouxland Soldiers.