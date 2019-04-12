Sioux City
Kenneth E. "Ken" Finken, 82, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Kenneth E. "Ken" Finken, the son of Tom Jr. and Hazel (Deuel) Finken, was born on Jan. 7, 1937, in Logan, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Missouri Valley, Iowa in 1955. Ken served in the U.S. Army for two years before his honorable discharge. He then went to work for the State of Iowa in the Roads Department.
On Sept. 23, 1961, Ken was united in marriage with Margaret Rohret at St. Peter Catholic Church in Cosgrove, Iowa. The couple lived in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and moved to Sioux City in 1969. He worked in construction, welding, and other manufacturing jobs. Ken was then employed with Wilson Concrete for 20 years until his retirement in 1999. Margaret died on Feb. 20, 2016.
Ken was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He attended daily Mass and had many parish friends. Ken volunteered at the church to help with upkeep of the lawn and garden and was also an usher for many years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. Ken's grandchildren were very special to him, and as he once shared with his oldest, "Work hard, be fair, and love God." Ken lived this advice, a wonderful example to his family and friends.
Ken is survived by three children, Neal (Janet) Finken of Bennington, Neb., Sandy (Joe) Stegge of Le Mars, Iowa, and David (Laura) Finken of Omaha; six grandchildren, Kevin Olson, Emma and Claire Finken, Sarah, Thomas and Michael Stegge; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; brothers, Donald, infant brother, Art, Elmer, Herb, Dean, Wayne, Rich, Phil, and John; and sisters, Vivian and Evelyn.