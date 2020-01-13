Kenneth E. Wulf

You have free articles remaining.
Holstein, Iowa
88, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Service: Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church, Holstein. Burial: Holstein Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Jan. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein.
