Kenneth E. Wulf
Kenneth E. Wulf

Holstein, Iowa

88, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Service: Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church, Holstein. Burial: Holstein Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Jan. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein.

Service information

Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home
1600 S. Kiel St.
Holstein, IA 51025
