Cherokee, Iowa
Kenneth Edwin Kistenmacher, 63, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Cherokee.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Kim Kistenmacher will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the spring. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Kenneth Edwin Kistenmacher, the son of Edwin and Katherine (Spiese) Kistenmacher, went home to be with his heavenly father on March 11, 2019.
He was born on July 1, 1955 in Cherokee, Iowa. He spent his childhood years on the family farm in Diamond Township, Cherokee County, south of Aurelia. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Holstein, Iowa. He graduated in 1973 from Aurelia High School as valedictorian. He attended Iowa State University for engineering but returned to farm with his father.
In the fall of 1974, he met his love and best friend, Jan Hiniker cruising the loop in Cherokee. He was united in marriage to Jan on Aug. 27, 1977, at I.C. Catholic Church in Cherokee. Following their marriage, they lived and farmed south of Aurelia on the family farm for 30 years, until moving to Cherokee in August of 2008. He worked at the Cherokee Landfill for 20 years until his death.
Ken loved his children and adored his grandchildren. He enjoyed old cars, all movies, and rock music. You could often find him puttering in his yard and shop.
Ken and Jan were blessed with two children, Kristi (Benjamin) Held and grandchildren, Alexandria and Edmund of Coralville, Iowa, and Keith Kistenmacher and Hannah Haas of Windsor Heights, Iowa. Also to cherish his memory are brother, Steven Kistenmacher of Holstein; sister, Sharon Lawrence of Holstein; sister-in-law, Linda Hiniker of Cherokee; his three nieces and nephew, Staci (Shaun) Mikulicz, Stephanie Haviland and son, Braden, Carolyn (Gregg) Goettsch, and Alan Kistenmacher. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Katherine Kistenmacher; in-laws, Owen and Eileen Hiniker; and David Haviland.