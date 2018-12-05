Sioux City
Kenneth Franklin Irvin Jr., 71, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at a local hospital after a long illness.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
He was born in Sioux City, on Dec. 19, 1946, to Kathryn Daniels Irvin and Kenneth Franklin Irvin Sr. Kenneth, lovingly known as "Butch," was raised in Sioux City, graduating from Central High School in 1966 where he excelled in football and track. Upon graduating, Kenneth attended college in Fort Dodge Iowa, were he continued to participate in athletics.
After college, Kenneth returned to Sioux City where he worked, raised two daughters, Jana and Krystal, and was a participant in several community activities including the Black Home Coming and a recreational softball league, and he was an active parishioner at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Kenneth worked at the United Parcel Service for more than 30 years and retired five years ago to spend time with family and friends.
Kenneth's passions were his faith, family, his secret recipe for barbecued ribs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kenneth is survived by his two daughters, Jana Kathra Irvin of Omaha and Krystal Francis Irvin of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Radon, Katrina and Daydrian of Sioux City; three sisters, Kathryn (Kenneth) Armstrong of Meriden, Conn., Kimberly (Wagner) Irvin of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Karen Ethel Irvin of Sioux City; a maternal aunt, Gladys of Dallas, Texas; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.