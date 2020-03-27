Kenneth H. Bern
Cherokee, Iowa
Kenneth H. “Kenny” Bern, 92, of Cherokee, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Kenny was born on May 29, 1927, to George and Dora (Selk) Bern, in Cherokee. He graduated from Larrabee High School in 1944. After high school, Kenny was drafted to the U.S. Navy and is a World War II veteran. He served in the Pacific Theater assigned to the destroyer USS Swanson and served two years. When he returned from the military in 1947, he worked for the HyGrade Packing Plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, working there for 34 years.
You have free articles remaining.
He was united in marriage to Olga Benson on Jan. 29, 1949, in Sioux City. Following retirement, he was the writer for the handicap sheet called the Gray Capper for the dog races at Bluffs Run in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Kenny was an avid bowler in his younger years. In 1967, he competed in Miami, Fla., in the Bowler's Journal open division and finished national runner-up. The following year, he competed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the national champion. He had a scratch score of 1,194 pins, which stood as a national record for four years. He was the most notable bowler in Iowa in the 1960s, rolling seven perfect 300 games. In 1985, he was inducted into the Sioux City Bowling Association Hall of Fame and he was also inducted into the Iowa Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
Kenny attended his first Iowa boys state basketball tournament in 1943 at Old Drake Field House. He missed 1944 and 1945 but following those years, he attended for 73 consecutive years from 1946 to 2019. Kenny attended the Iowa state football semifinals and finals from 1972 to 1976. In 1976, when the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls opened, he was in the stands every year from 1976 to 2018. He enjoyed attending the Major League Baseball spring training games in Florida for more than 30 straight years with his best friend, Bob Hoffman. Kenny was also a familiar face at numerous state baseball, track, and bowling events.
He received many accolades over the years but most recently, Kenny was the 2008 Cherokee Braves Wrestling Fan of the Year, 2009 Tomahawk Relays Honorary Referee, was voted the Iowa High School Athletic Association Fan of the Year in 2011, and had the Cherokee Braves baseball field named after him in June 2019. His passion for his community and the people in it was unmatched. He was always good for an encouraging word and a hug for all the athletes and kids at the games. Kenny never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Connie Benson of Cherokee; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life for 59 years, Olga; his sister, Marion Lewis; brothers-in-law, John, Carl, Walter, Vernon “Pete,” Robert, and Harold “Butch” Benson; and sisters-in-law, Mary Franchs, Norma Hanson, and Dorothy Griffin (William “Bill”) Griffin, Gladys Benson, Delores Benson, Joan Benson, Deloris Benson, and LaVerne Magnussen.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to the Cherokee Education Foundation, Kenny Bern Memorial Fund to support the upcoming Cherokee Athletic Facility Projects, established at Cherokee State Bank, 212 W. Willow St., Cherokee, IA 51012.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.