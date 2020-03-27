Kenneth H. Bern

Cherokee, Iowa

Kenneth H. “Kenny” Bern, 92, of Cherokee, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Kenny was born on May 29, 1927, to George and Dora (Selk) Bern, in Cherokee. He graduated from Larrabee High School in 1944. After high school, Kenny was drafted to the U.S. Navy and is a World War II veteran. He served in the Pacific Theater assigned to the destroyer USS Swanson and served two years. When he returned from the military in 1947, he worked for the HyGrade Packing Plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, working there for 34 years.

He was united in marriage to Olga Benson on Jan. 29, 1949, in Sioux City. Following retirement, he was the writer for the handicap sheet called the Gray Capper for the dog races at Bluffs Run in Council Bluffs, Iowa.