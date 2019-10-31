Sioux City
Kenneth John DeLaRoi, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at a local hospital surrounded by his family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Brad Pelzel officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and American Legion Post 662. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., with Deacon Ron Forest officiating, at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.
Kenneth DeLaRoi was born Jan. 7, 1943, in rural Knox County, Neb., the son of John and Agnes (Meyer) DeLaRoi. Kenneth grew up in rural Knox County attending rural schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Bloomfield High School and Crofton High School, graduating in 1961. He joined the Army National Guard out of Yankton, S.D., receiving an honorable discharge in 1970.
Kenneth married Dorothy Schneider on Sept. 24, 1966, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Church in Sioux City. Kenneth worked as a mechanic for John Deere in Bloomfield, Neb., Jack Martin John Deere Implements, Sunshine Foods, Bennett Vending, Chesterman's, Woodbury County Conservation and Target in Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
Kenneth loved John Deere tractors, dancing, camping, fishing, trips to the Black Hills and playing cards. He also enjoyed hosting at his favorite campgrounds. Kenneth was very active with American Legion Post 697 in Morningside. He proudly served as Honor Guard at funerals and special military ceremonies.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his four children, Sara (Brian) Larkin, Christine (Robert) Murphy, Jason DeLaRoi, and Ryan DeLaRoi; seven grandchildren, Abigail Morales, Rachael (Matthew) Schmitt, John Larkin, Kathryn (Tyler) Aller, Heather Murphy, Zachary Murphy, and Megan DeLaRoi; and four great-grand children, John-Miguel, Jose, Alan Morales and Edmund Schmitt; his mother, Agnes DeLaRoi; and one brother, Marvin (Elva) DeLaRoi.
He was preceded in death by his father, John DeLaRoi; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mathilda and Rudolph Schneider; and one brother-in-law, Richard Schneider.