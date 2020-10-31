Kenneth J. Peterson

Sloan, Iowa

Kenneth John Peterson, 76, of Sloan, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Evangelical Covenant Church in Sloan, with the Rev. Richard Moore officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed- Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks are encouraged). Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Albaton, Iowa, with military rites will be provided by the U.S. Marine Corps and the American Legion Smith-Rhodes Post 295 of Sloan. Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Kenneth was born on Jan. 15, 1944, in Sioux City, the son of Herbert and Dorothy (Jacobson) Peterson. He graduated from Westwood High School in 1962. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps on Jan. 21, 1964 and was honorably discharged on Sept. 16, 1966.

Kenneth John and Marcia Kay (Kuehn) Peterson were united into marriage on May 3, 1968 in Omaha. Kenneth worked at Knox Gelatine (Gelita) in Sioux City. He was also a lifetime farmer and farmed until his retirement.