North Sioux City
Kenneth K. "Kenny" Derochie, 71, of North Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kenny was born on June 22, 1947, in Blair, Neb., to Lloyd and Bertilla (Bernard) Derochie. He attended Sioux City schools and held various jobs throughout his career including Sioux Muffler and A.C. Rochester.
He was a kind, caring, easy-going man, who would do anything for you. His children and grandchildren were his world. He loved watching NASCAR, going to the Sunday night races at Raceway Park in Jefferson, S.D., fishing and boating, listening/singing The Beatles, and a cold beer. He was adored by many and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include two sons and their wives, Kevin and Dawn of Le Mars, Iowa, and Travis and Emilee of McCook Lake, S.D.; a daughter, Sierra Whitman of Vermillion, S.D.; four brothers and their wives, Ronald and Vivian of Hinton, Iowa, Larry and Paula of Sioux City, Donny and Barb of Sioux City, and Jeff and Diana of Hinton; seven sisters and their husbands all of Sioux City, Karen and Herman Johnson, Connie and John Mogensen, Cindy and Allen Burns, Linda Schumacher, Pam and Kenny Beller, Jeanie Boisen, and Teri and Tim Hasler; nine grandchildren, Makayla, Jay, Alexis, Ashlyn, Alivia, Jaycee, Andrew, Jaymison and Kenadee; a great-grandson, Makiye; numerous nieces and nephews; and a former wife, Jackie Derochie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joanie Brown; a brother-in-law, Glenn Schumacher; and a nephew, Jamy Hasler.
Pallbearers will be Tim Derochie, Al Burns Jr., Korey Derochie, Todd Schumacher, Scott Heeren, Chad Chicoine and Jeremy Chicoine. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Girard, Gary Barta, Randy Bailey, Jack Karpen, Butch Morgan and Jim Potratz.