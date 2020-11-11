 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth L. Beaulieu
View Comments

Kenneth L. Beaulieu

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth L. Beaulieu

Kenneth L. Beaulieu

Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Kenneth L. Beaulieu, 84, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Services were held Nov. 10 at South Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Gretna, Neb. Burial was in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha.

Survivors include his wife, Rose Beaulieu; children, Pam Beaulieu, Scott (Lisa Gobar) Beaulieu, and Jacque (Jeff) Zimmerman; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Randy (Jennifer) Beaulieu.

Memorials may be directed to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News