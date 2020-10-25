Kenneth L. Cain

Kenneth 'Kenny' L. Cain
Sioux City
Kenneth "Kenny" L. Cain, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Private services will be held at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kenny was born Oct. 8, 1935, on a farm near Ireton, Iowa. He was the son of Lester and Hilda (Treiber) Cain. In his youth, he farmed with his parents.
In 1958, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served for two years at Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, and Fort Bliss in Texas.
On June 7, 1963, he married Barbara "Barb" Dimmick in Hawarden, Iowa. To this union, two children were born.
Following his honorable discharge from the Army in 1960, he was employed by Chesterman Company in Sioux City for 25 years.
After his retirement, he enjoyed doing some part-time jobs. Kenny loved to spend time in his yard, gardening, and feeding the birds. He particularly enjoyed daily coffee with his friend and neighbor, Tim Engle. Kenny also attended many of his grandchildren's sporting events and county fairs for their animal showing. He looked forward to many trips to Montana to visit his son and grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 57 years, Barb of Sioux City; son, Brad Cain of Lakeside, Mont.; daughter, Rhonda (Brad) Ross of Lennox, S.D.; grandchildren Ashton, Bridger, Carter and Sawyer; sisters, Ardis (Dallas) Huebner of Hawarden, Iowa, and Shirley Hillrichs of Akron, IA; sister-in-law, Shirley Cain of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Erlyn Cain; brother-in-law, Robert Hillrichs; and nephew, Randy Hillrichs.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.