Kenneth L. Cain

Kenneth "Kenny" L. Cain, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Private services will be held at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kenny was born Oct. 8, 1935, on a farm near Ireton, Iowa. He was the son of Lester and Hilda (Treiber) Cain. In his youth, he farmed with his parents.

In 1958, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served for two years at Fort Carson in Colorado, Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, and Fort Bliss in Texas.

On June 7, 1963, he married Barbara "Barb" Dimmick in Hawarden, Iowa. To this union, two children were born.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army in 1960, he was employed by Chesterman Company in Sioux City for 25 years.