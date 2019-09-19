South Sioux City
Kenneth L. Langseth, 64, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Friday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kenneth, the son of Charles and Geraldine (Skidmore) Langseth, was born on Nov. 2, 1954, in Sioux City. He received his schooling in South Sioux City and also attended Western Iowa Tech Community College. He lived for a few years in California, but spent most of his life in the Siouxland area.
Kenneth was well known in the food and beverage industry. He managed several restaurants in the area and had a passion for cooking.
Family was everything to him. He cherished the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed golf, cooking, and watching football.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Tina (Craig) Beacom of Waterbury, Neb., Jerry (Dawn) Langseth of St. Petersburg, Fla., Chuck (Tracy) Langseth of Madison, Ala., Kemberlee (Mike) Johnson of Cullman, Ala., Jimmy Langseth of Dakota City, and Kaylee (Luis) Langseth of South Sioux City; brothers, Bill (Linda) Langseth, Ron (Sheila) Langseth, and Jim Langseth; sister, Deb (Dave) Ouellette; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; and sister, Linda.
