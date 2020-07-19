× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth L. Welch

Omaha, formerly Washta, Iowa

Kenneth "Kenny" LeRoy Welch, 75, of Omaha, formerly of Washta and Sioux City, passed away at home Friday, July 17, 2020.

There will be no service at this time.

Kenny was born on June 4, 1945, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Raymond and Arcelia (Beckner) Welch. He attended Central High School, in Sioux City. He joined the U.S. Navy prior to graduation and served for eight years, including two tours in Vietnam.

He married Bonnie S. Bagley, they later divorced. To this union three children were born. He later met and married his current wife, Lesley.

Kenny worked for John Morrell in Sioux City. He also had his own lighting store and construction company. He accepted a job in Tar Heel, N.C. at the Smithfield Packing Plant (formerly Carolina Packing Plant). Kenny and his wife lived in North Carolina for 12 years before moving to Washta in 2004 for another 12 years. Kenny took a job with a private hog farm there. They recently moved to Omaha.

He was a member of American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225 in Holstein, Iowa. Kenny enjoyed anything related to eagles, art, Carolina Panthers, and NASCAR.