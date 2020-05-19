× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenneth R. Herfel

Papillion, Neb., formerly South Sioux City

Kenneth “Ken” R. Herfel, 73, of Papillion, formerly of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Louisville Care Center.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Michael Cemetery, South Sioux City.

Ken was born on Jan. 10, 1947, in Emerson, Neb., to Harold and Selma (Kruse) Herfel. He lived in Homer, Neb., South Sioux City, and Marshall, Mo., before moving to Papillion.

He was united in marriage to Judith Loecker on Nov. 6, 1965. Ken's last job was at Menards, where he worked in customer service.

Ken enjoyed watching Missouri football and old westerns. Over the years, many of his weekends involved watching his granddaughter's soccer games and playing Keno with his wife and family at Jerzee's.

Those left to honor his memory include his son, Jeff (Gina) Herfel of Bellevue, Neb.; daughter, Kim (Bryan) Michael of Overland Park, Kan.; son-in-law, Don Wolfe of Olathe, Kan.; five grandchildren, Taylor, Danielle, Jennifer, Kimo, and Keone; and brother, Dan Herfel of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Harold and Selma; and brother, Gary.