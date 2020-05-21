× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth R. Stultz

Sioux City

Kenneth R. Stultz, 74, life-long resident of Sioux City, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at home, with his family by his side.

A celebration of life will be 4 p.m. Friday, at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Roger Madden officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Kenneth was born on Aug. 1, 1945, in Sioux City, to Richard and Mary (Lalumendre) Stultz. He graduated in 1963 from Central High School in Sioux City. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1963, where he served during Vietnam.

Kenneth was united in marriage to Carolyn Kaye Carlson on June 27, 1966, in Sioux City. Kenneth owned Stultz Plumbing, Tri-State Lindsay Water Conditioning and was a licensed master plumber in Sioux City, working every day for 52 years.

Kenneth served on the board for Floyd slow pitch softball for 16 years. He was a longtime Chicago Cubs fan and rarely missed a game. Ken was also a season ticket holder for the Sioux City Musketeers. He enjoyed going to Catfish Bay near Sioux Falls, S.D., to watch his grandkids water ski.