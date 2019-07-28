{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

79, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.  Celebration of Life:  Aug. 3 at 11 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home.  Burial:  Private family, Memorial Cemetery.  Visitation:  Aug. 3, 9 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Kenneth R. Van Grouw
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments