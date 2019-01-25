Omaha, formerly Orange City, Iowa
Kenneth Van Zandbergen, 89, of Omaha, formerly of Orange City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Forest Lawn. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., in Omaha. Arrangements are under the direction of Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel, in Omaha. Condolences may be sent online to www.heafeyheafey.com.
Kenneth was born on Sept. 19, 1929, in Orange City.
He is survived by his wife, Betty J.; children, Kristin Luxon (Paul), Kirk Van Zandbergen (Lesli), and Jennifer Davis (Dixie Jr.); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Joyce); and beloved dog, Bitsy.
Memorials may be directed to Open Door Mission and Nebraska Humane Society.