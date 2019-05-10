Sioux City
Kerry Hanson, 83, of Sioux City, formerly of Yankton, S.D., and South Sioux City, died Monday, May 6, 2019, in Sioux City, following a brief illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Paul Peterson officiating. Burial will be in Eastview Cemetery, Allen, Neb., with military rites by the South Sioux City American Legion. Visitation with family will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Kerry was born on Sept. 9, 1935, in Maskell, Neb., to Lloyd and Bernadette (Michaels) Hanson. He attended country school near Dixon, Neb., and graduated from Allen High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1954.
After many snail mail letters were sent across the ocean to the love of his life, he convinced his love (with the help of his brother, Ben) to run off with him. He married LeeJean "Jeannie" McCaw on April 15, 1957, in Luverne, Minn. They raised four children while Kerry was stationed in several foreign countries until he retired in 1974 while stationed in Rota, Spain, as an NSA officer. Kerry lost his love in 2003, but not a day went by that he didn't recall fond memories of their life together.
Kerry was a member of the South Sioux City American Legion, the Yankton VFW, the Fleet Reserve Association, and the Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association. He also volunteered at the Veterans Hospital in Sioux Falls, the South Sioux City Avenue of Flags, and Meals-On-Wheels.
Kerry loved his country. He was a die-hard Nebraska Cornhusker fan. He enjoyed gardening, children, visiting with the elderly and caring for veterans. Kerry was very fond of socializing with his many friends at the local pubs in Yankton, Newcastle, South Sioux City, and many towns in between. Kerry met many new friends after moving to assisted living at Floyd Place, where he shared a place at the table with Dewey and Gerald. Cliff was invited to join their table, but, rumor has it, Cliff was worried that group of pranksters could end up in jail. He was fortunate to have a wonderful brother, Ben (who Kerry always referred to as his best friend) visit him often. Kerry looked forward to their long road trips in the country.
He is survived by two sons, Michael (Patty) of South Sioux City, and Richard (Diane) of Vermillion, S.D.; two daughters, Carie LaBrie (Dennis McElwain) of Sioux City, and Deborah (Dan) Lieber of South Sioux City; one brother (and best friend), Ben Hanson; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two surrogate grandchildren/neighbors from Yankton, Devin Clark and Natasha Clark.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lloyd and Bernadette (Michaels) Hanson; brothers, Lloyd, John Hanson, Steve Hanson, and his twin brother, Kirk Hanson; and his sister, Bernadette Ehlers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Siouxland Freedom Park, P.O. Box 1356, Sioux City, IA 51102.