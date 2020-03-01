Sioux City

Kerry Lee DeWitt, 54, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends and family, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his residence.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will follow services in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Kerry was born on Dec. 11, 1965, in Sioux City, the son of Homer and Orma (Kendall) DeWitt. He grew up in rural Sioux City, and graduated from Lawton-Bronson High School.

On Feb. 10, 1990, Kerry married the love of his life, Coral Harbeck, at the Morningside Assembly of God in Sioux City. Kerry worked as a FedEx courier for 20 years.

He enjoyed singing karaoke, convertible rides, and spending time with his friends and family, but especially his grandchildren.

Kerry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Coral; two sons, Nathan DeWitt and Kolby (Jessica) DeWitt, and their children, Peter, Benjamin, Isabelle and William; his parents, Homer and Orma DeWitt; and brother, Rocky (Vicki) DeWitt.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, James and Alberta "Micki" Harbeck; and nephews, Jeffrey and Justin DeWitt.

