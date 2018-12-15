McCook Lake, S.D.
Kevin A. Grieve Sr., 54, of McCook Lake, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Kevin, the son of William A. and Sharon (Chappelle) Grieve, was born on June 25, 1964, in Iowa City. He graduated from East High School in 1982. After graduation, Kevin honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.
Kevin married Sherry VonAswege on April 22, 2006 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Kevin worked for State Steel for 25 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, his pets, watching poker, and hockey, especially his New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Sherry Grieve of North Sioux City; children, Kevin Grieve Jr. of Sioux City, Shala VonAswege of Dakota City, Shawna VonAswege of Vermillion, S.D., Brandy (Ryan) Flanders of Sioux City, and Will Flanders of Sergeant Bluff; his mother, Sharon (Tom) Brown of Dakota Dunes; sisters, Kimberly Grieve of Sioux City, Kristin (Brent) Ruhrer of Sioux City, Kalie (Johnny) Putnam of Sergeant Bluff, Sherry (Dennis) McCarthy of Sergeant Bluff, Lisa (Mike) Krohn of Sergeant Bluff, and Renee (Paul) Mayer of Discovery Bay, Calif.; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Noah's Hope Animal Rescue.