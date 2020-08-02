Kevin Collins
Sloan, Iowa
Kevin Collins, 49, of Sloan, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Russell Senstad officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and will also resume after the service until 7 p.m.
