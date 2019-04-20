Marshalltown, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Kevin Jay O’Donnell, 60, of Marshalltown, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.
Following cremation, there will be a private family service. Arrangements are under the direction of Mitchell Funeral Home in Marshalltown.
Kevin was born on Aug. 9, 1958, in Alta, Iowa, son of James Emile O'Donnell and Juanita Grace (Wilson) O'Donnell. He graduated from East High School, in Sioux City, in 1976.
Kevin married Nancy Carol Young on Nov. 30, 1985. To this union, one son was born in 1994. The couple divorced in 1998. Kevin was employed by the Marshalltown Fire Department in 1986, retiring in 2007.
Kevin loved playing softball and riding his Harley.
Kevin is survived by his son, Tyler James O'Donnell of State Center, Iowa; his parents, James E. O'Donnell of Sioux City, and Juanita (Dale) Armes of Hudsonville, Ind.; two brothers, James (Sally) O'Donnell and Patrick (Sandi) O'Donnell, both of Sioux City; two sisters, Vonda Anfinson of Sergeant Bluff, and Sherri (Duane) Benson of Sioux City; six nieces, one nephew, eight grandnieces, and six grandnephews.
Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents; brother-in-law, Garrett Anfinson; and many aunts and uncles.