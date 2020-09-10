× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kevin W. Pfaffle

Remsen, Iowa

Kevin W. Pfaffle, 58, of Remsen, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.

Private family services will be Friday at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.

Kevin was born on Oct. 25, 1961, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Wayne and Janice (Mathers) Pfaffle. Kevin grew up on the family farm and his ultimate goal was to continue the family farming legacy. He was baptized, confirmed, and became a member of First Lutheran Church in Kingsley. He graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1980, and later attended Buena Vista College, receiving a bachelor's degree in business.

After college he worked in banking at various locations in Cresco, Ankeny, Des Moines, Remsen and Le Mars. He took great pride in understanding and getting to know his customers and his personal relationships with them. Charles Neuroth was a special friend and mentor in Kevin's professional life.