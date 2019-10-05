Sioux City
Kim D. Duet, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. in Sioux City.
Kim was born Oct. 16, 1956, in Sioux City. She was the daughter of Norman and Shirley (Hills) LaFave. Kim grew up in Sioux City and in California. She married Robert Brown.
Kim enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cross stitch, crossword puzzles, music and watching classic movies.
Survivors include her children, Eugene LaFave, Sheri Duet and Jerome Duet; four sisters, Barbara, Brenda, Jamie and Susie; and nine grandchildren.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert; her brother, Norman; and her sister, Shirley.
