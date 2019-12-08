Kim L. (O'Malley) Lansford

Kim was born Jan. 3, 1955, in Sioux City, Iowa, to William “Jim” and Gaye (Roberts) O’Malley. She graduated from East High School in 1973. She then graduated from Morningside College in 1977, with a Bachelor of Science degree. She married William "Bill" C. Lansford Jr. in 1978. She later went on to further her education and received a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University in 2000.

Kim worked in many banking institutions (usually as president, vice president, or CEO), as she and Bill moved a lot due to Bill’s career with IBM. They lived in Sioux City, Marietta, Ga., Carmel, Ind., Chicago, Ill., Round Rock, Texas, and Arlington, Texas. Bill passed away in August 2016, while they were in the process of building their dream home in Encinitas, Calif. Kim moved there in August 2017.

In 1999, Kim was diagnosed with Stage IV thymoma. She had chemotherapy and then a big surgery to remove the cancer in 2000. She went back to work for nearly five years and then retired. Then in July 2006, she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and later, Myasthenia Gravis. She was wheelchair-bound going forward from that and left with very little use of her arms and legs. This led her to become an advocate for the disabled, only one of many causes she supported throughout her lifetime. Just to name a few, she also supported the Anti-Cruelty Society, the Humane Society and Secret Santa to help those less fortunate. With her passing, she has left a generous donation to Indiana University for research for thymoma, where she was treated for her own cancer.