Encinitas, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Kim L. (O’Malley) Lansford, 64, of Encinitas, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, after a brief illness.
According to her wishes, she was cremated and no memorial service was held.
Kim was born Jan. 3, 1955, in Sioux City, Iowa, to William “Jim” and Gaye (Roberts) O’Malley. She graduated from East High School in 1973. She then graduated from Morningside College in 1977, with a Bachelor of Science degree. She married William "Bill" C. Lansford Jr. in 1978. She later went on to further her education and received a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University in 2000.
Kim worked in many banking institutions (usually as president, vice president, or CEO), as she and Bill moved a lot due to Bill’s career with IBM. They lived in Sioux City, Marietta, Ga., Carmel, Ind., Chicago, Ill., Round Rock, Texas, and Arlington, Texas. Bill passed away in August 2016, while they were in the process of building their dream home in Encinitas, Calif. Kim moved there in August 2017.
In 1999, Kim was diagnosed with Stage IV thymoma. She had chemotherapy and then a big surgery to remove the cancer in 2000. She went back to work for nearly five years and then retired. Then in July 2006, she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome and later, Myasthenia Gravis. She was wheelchair-bound going forward from that and left with very little use of her arms and legs. This led her to become an advocate for the disabled, only one of many causes she supported throughout her lifetime. Just to name a few, she also supported the Anti-Cruelty Society, the Humane Society and Secret Santa to help those less fortunate. With her passing, she has left a generous donation to Indiana University for research for thymoma, where she was treated for her own cancer.
Kim and Bill enjoyed traveling and meeting new friends. They traveled all over the world including all 50 U.S. states, almost every province and territory of Canada, Germany, Antarctica, China, Japan, England, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Belgium, and Switzerland.
Even though Kim was presented with many trials and adversities throughout her life, she had a great sense of humor and always made people laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and people always had great things to say about her. She was a very kind, giving, and charitable person. She was a problem-solver and always wanted to help those around her, even complete strangers.
Kim is survived by her dog "daughter," Shadow; her sisters, Star Safi (Hussein) of Long Beach, Calif., and Susan Paul (Joe Dornbusch) of North Sioux City, S.D.; her two nieces and two nephews and their children; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, William “Bill” C. Lansford Jr.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to: Kim L. and William C. Lansford, Jr., Thymoma and Thymus Disorders Research Fund, IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072.