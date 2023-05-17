Kim M. (Marina) Bunce

Sioux City

Kim M. (Marina) Bunce, 64, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at home with her loving family surrounding her, following complications of a heart attack.

Per Kim's request, there will be no funeral. Her wishes were to be cremated and buried next to her husband Bruce and their son James. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel assisted with arrangements.

Kim was born April 22, 1959, in Sioux City. She went to Sioux City Community Schools, graduating in 1978 from North High.

Kim had many jobs including Zenith, JCPenney's, IBP, Casey's General Store, Argosy River Boat Casino and Alorica where she retired in 2015.

Kim married her best friend Bruce on April 7, 1978. They had two kids, Becky in 1980 and James in 1985.

Kim is survived by her daughter and bonus daughter Becky (Steven) Barker and April Lowell; nine grandchildren Travis (Ariel) Barker, Johnathan (Laura) Bunce, Thomas Barker, Keri (Nathan) Stroman, Layla Lowell and Jax Entriken; and three great-grandchildren Eliza and Oliver Ethridge and Camilla Stroman.

Kim was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bubba; and their son James.

Kim's family would like to thank UnityPoint/Pace for all their help, hard work, and support during this time.