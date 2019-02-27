Kim Schwartz

Homer, Neb.
Kim (Hergenrader) Schwartz, 52, of Homer, passed away suddenly on Feb. 24, 2019.
A celebration of life will be 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Homer. An open-house luncheon will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with visitation with the family from 2 to 4 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.beckerhuntfuneral.com.
Kim was born to Tim and Harriett Hergenrader, on Dec. 7, 1966, in Lincoln, Neb. She graduated from Homer High School in 1985. She proudly served in the United States District Clerk's Office of the Northern District of Iowa for 28 years. In her time at the clerk's office, she met and worked with countless individuals who started as coworkers, but became lifelong friends.
Kim married Kevin Schwartz in June 1988 and they lived together in Homer, where they were happily married for 30 years.
Kim was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She enjoyed reading, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, listening to country music, being outside and planting flowers, and spending time with her family, including the family dog, Derby, and her two grandpuppies.
In addition to her husband, Kim is survived by her two treasured daughters, Haley (Nick) Brogren of Omaha, and Shelby Schwartz of Homer; her mother, Harriett of Homer; her brother, Chris (Jill) Hergenrader of Mahtomedi, Minn.; and eight nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her beloved father, Tim in 2010.